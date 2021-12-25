Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $7.86. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 5,836 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

