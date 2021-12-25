Offshift Price Tops $3.27 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $25,926.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00006474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,810.75 or 1.00631596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.33 or 0.01341468 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

