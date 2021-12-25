Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0039

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Oikos has a market cap of $738,885.38 and $7,926.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

