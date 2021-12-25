Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Olin stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 939,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

