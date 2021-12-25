One Day In July LLC Has $12.91 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

