ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,563. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

