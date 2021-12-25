Onooks Hits 1-Day Volume of $256,411.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Onooks has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $256,411.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

