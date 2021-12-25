Opacity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $212,858.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $212,858.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.