OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.10. OpGen shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 478,184 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OpGen during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

