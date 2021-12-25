OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.35. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 4,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

