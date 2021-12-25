Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

