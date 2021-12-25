Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,364.52

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,364.52 ($18.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,191.78 ($15.75). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.85), with a volume of 26,250 shares changing hands.

OXB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.41) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,365.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,364.52.

In related news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($19.91) per share, with a total value of £28,783.70 ($38,028.41).

About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

