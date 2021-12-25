PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.23 or 0.00024124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.08 billion and $152.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 570,940,476 coins and its circulating supply is 252,043,050 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

