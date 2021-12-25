Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,576,190 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

