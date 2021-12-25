Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,089.59

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,089.59 ($27.61) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.41). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 131,676 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 849.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,089.59.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

