PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stake Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of PAR Technology worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NYSE PAR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

