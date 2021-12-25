Parachute Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $252,200.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

