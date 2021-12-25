Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.98 ($0.09). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09), with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.15.

In other news, insider Mark Braund acquired 134,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,426.20 ($12,453.69).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

