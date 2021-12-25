Parkgene Price Hits $25.59 on Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00215526 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

