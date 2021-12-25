Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0042

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $4,525.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

