Peet DeFi (PTE) Achieves Market Cap of $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.51 or 0.07953849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.15 or 0.99940573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

