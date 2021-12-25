Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.15 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $29.15 million and approximately $108,225.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 80,097,701 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.