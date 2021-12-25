Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 118,463 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Avid Bioservices worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,324 shares of company stock worth $561,942 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

