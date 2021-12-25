Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,063 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,737 shares of company stock worth $2,042,516 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

