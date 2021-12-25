Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,585 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CareTrust REIT worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CTRE stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

