Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,707 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

