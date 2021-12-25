Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,441 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of AZEK worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.