Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 83,041 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

