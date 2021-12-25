Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of CMC Materials worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

Shares of CCMP opened at $189.98 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

