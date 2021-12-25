Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of FTI Consulting worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

