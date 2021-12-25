Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.42 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

