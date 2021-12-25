Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.25 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.