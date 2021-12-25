Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of PGT Innovations worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.32 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

