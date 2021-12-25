Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Stoneridge worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stoneridge by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.