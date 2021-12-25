Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,701 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock valued at $117,427,149. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.88. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

