Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $9.46 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Insmed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,821,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after buying an additional 434,695 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

