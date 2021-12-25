Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,372 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sprout Social worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,697 shares of company stock worth $21,475,760. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

