Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,956 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

