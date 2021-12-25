Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,916 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Avaya worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

AVYA stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

