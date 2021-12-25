Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,268 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Callaway Golf worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

