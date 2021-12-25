Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,506 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of VSE worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in VSE by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.30 million, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.47. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. VSE’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

