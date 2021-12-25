Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

