Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,184 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEX worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the period.

NYSE WEX opened at $137.62 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

