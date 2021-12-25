Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 140,492 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,492 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Verra Mobility worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325,321 shares of company stock worth $122,846,910. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.20 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

