Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 164,940 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,940 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of CNX Resources worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

