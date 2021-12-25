Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 172,193 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,193 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of BrightView worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 78.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 113,353 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BrightView stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

