Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 28,020 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Itron worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Itron stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

