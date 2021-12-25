Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 30,435 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

