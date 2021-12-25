Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 360,692 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,692 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Xperi worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 127.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth $5,886,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 33.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth $4,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

