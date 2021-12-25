Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 38,666 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,666 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Virtu Financial worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

